The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $303.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $303.00 price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.26.

Shares of BA traded up $12.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.89. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 202.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 25,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

