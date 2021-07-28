The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 178,610 shares.The stock last traded at $732.02 and had previously closed at $701.00.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

