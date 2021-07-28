The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 6,055,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,243. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.