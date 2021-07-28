The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down to $55.01

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.01, but opened at $52.90. The Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 19,883 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 131,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

