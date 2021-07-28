The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 9,696,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,566,395. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

