The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

