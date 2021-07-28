The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Eastern by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Eastern by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

