The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $788.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

