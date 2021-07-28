The Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. The Hershey has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.790-6.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.79-6.92 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hershey to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The Hershey has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

