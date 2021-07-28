The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 1,258.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOKCY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

