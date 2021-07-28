The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $782.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

