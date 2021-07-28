The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

MIDD stock opened at $188.47 on Monday. The Middleby has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $190.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

