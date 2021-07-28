The National Security Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

The National Security Group has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

Shares of NSEC opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. The National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

The National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.