The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.