The New York Times (NYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

