The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.450 EPS.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,214. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $207.19 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.86.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

