The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 307.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after buying an additional 306,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.00. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

