The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $73.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.