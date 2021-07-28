The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.