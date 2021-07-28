THEKEY Price Tops $0.0008 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $109,920.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.