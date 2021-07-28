THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 24% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $95,217.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

