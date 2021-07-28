Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 18% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $51,142.77 and $95,404.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00343801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

