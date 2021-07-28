Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $821,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 265,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 206,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

