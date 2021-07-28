Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,672 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

