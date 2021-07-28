Throne (THN) Market Cap Tops $412,489.80

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. Throne has a total market cap of $412,489.80 and approximately $6,861.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Throne has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

