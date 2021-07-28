Timothy Tomlinson Sells 600 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,248,000 after acquiring an additional 491,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,744,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

