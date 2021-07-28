tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

TBLD stock opened at GBX 220.75 ($2.88) on Monday. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.88. The company has a market capitalization of £445.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.