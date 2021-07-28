Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Tokes has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001286 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.