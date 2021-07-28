TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 61.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $1,592,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 717.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

