Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

NYSE:CURV opened at $23.38 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

