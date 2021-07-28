Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the June 30th total of 613,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,054.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Shares of Tosoh stock remained flat at $$17.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.