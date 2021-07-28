TouchCon (TOC) Price Tops $0.0007

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $69,682.80 and $30,342.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00271745 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000188 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.27 or 0.00760916 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

