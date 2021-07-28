TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,459 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TowneBank were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.