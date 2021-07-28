TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

