TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

