TownSquare Capital LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 209,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

CHEF stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.