TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

