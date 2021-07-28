TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Qualys by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

