TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

