TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 343 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USPH opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

