TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $192.33 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $194.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

