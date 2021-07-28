TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,267.50, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08.
In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
