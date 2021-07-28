TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.69 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,267.50, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

