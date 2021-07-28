TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,267.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

