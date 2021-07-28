Traders Buy High Volume of Dyadic International Call Options (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 14,491% compared to the average daily volume of 136 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $508,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

