Traders Purchase High Volume of The Trade Desk Call Options (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 79,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average daily volume of 35,807 call options.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

TTD opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.13, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

