Traders Purchase High Volume of The Trade Desk Call Options (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 79,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average daily volume of 35,807 call options.
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.
TTD opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.13, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86.
In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
