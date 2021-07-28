Traders Purchase High Volume of Yandex Call Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,463 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,087% compared to the typical volume of 376 call options.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,603. Yandex has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Yandex in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

