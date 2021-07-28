Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,994 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,047% compared to the average daily volume of 261 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.95.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
