Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,994 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,047% compared to the average daily volume of 261 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Diginex has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diginex by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diginex by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

