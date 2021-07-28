Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the June 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,042,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,358,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,523,375. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

