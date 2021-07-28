Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. 10,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $450.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

