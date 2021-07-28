Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $45.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 2512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.